State police are again asking for help cracking the case of a man shot to death five years ago in Susquehanna County.

GREAT BEND, Pa. — Calvin Fichter, 64, was found dead in his vacation home on Cals Way in Great Bend Township in November of 2016.

Officers say Fichter had been shot three times in the head and neck.

There was no sign of a break-in, but police say one of the victim's guns is missing.

Anyone with information about that death should call State Police at Gibson.