Forest City Police are searching for the driver of a white Chevrolet Silverado who allegedly hit a 74-year-old man in Forest City earlier this month.

FOREST CITY, Pa. — Police in Susquehanna County are searching for the driver who hit a 74-year-old man and took off.

The hit-and-run happened on September 8 along Main Street in Forest City. Police just found surveillance video of a white Chevrolet Silverado that they believe is responsible.

If you recognize the vehicle, you are asked to contact Forest City Police.