SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Susquehanna County are trying to piece together exactly how a pickup truck ended up in a pond.

Officers were called to Lakeside Pond in Lathrop Township around 6 a.m.

When they arrived they found a pickup truck in the water but no one was inside.

Crews pulled the truck out and hauled it away.