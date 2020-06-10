'Please stop pursuing this,' homeowner begs township to reconsider eminent domain of her property

Gibson Township supervisors are looking to take land away from a homeowner to make a second entrance to a municipal park.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A land dispute in Susquehanna County came to head at a heated township meeting.

Many taxpayers were riled up as Gibson Township supervisors look to take several acres of a homeowner's land under eminent domain.

"Please, please stop pursuing this and let's work together with this community to find a solution," Bridget Watson said as the crowd applauded.

She begged supervisors to reconsider pursuing eminent domain on her property taking over six of her eight acres.

The township wants to use the land to make a secondary entrance to a municipal park that butts up against Watson's property.

"How could a township take someone else's property for a driveway and for walking trails," Watson said.

Following an executive session Monday night, supervisors said they will continue with their plan to take the land.

The current entrance to Ervin Kaminski Park is rather narrow.

Although supervisors said there has not been a crash there in at least 20 years, they are still worried.

"If you have a one-lane area in which two vehicles are heading towards each other, we just don't think that's the most appropriate thing and we wish to go ahead and find an alternative way," Gibson Township Solicitor Michael Briechley said.

The Watson family started a petition against the move.

It garnered more than 100 signatures.

So many people came to this township meeting the room was at capacity.; some watched from the windows.

"If this was happening to you or one of your family members you'd in arms," one woman said.

The township said it has the funds to move forward with this project.

Supervisors are now trying to figure out the value of the property they want to seize.