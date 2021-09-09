'Pie Wagon' custom motorcycle delivers unique concept

A man from Susquehanna County built a custom motorcycle for a competition in California, and its uniqueness delivered a reward.

Miller Miller and his wife Peg run a vintage motorcycle t-shirt company metroracing.com from their home in Susquehanna County. Miller also has a passion for motorcycles—riding them, restoring them, and building custom bikes.

Last year, Miller was chosen as one of 29 people from around the world to build a custom motorcycle for a competition in California called the Born Free Show.

"I mainly do restorations, race bikes, stuff like that, but the custom chopper stuff I have some of that stuff, but the level of the other builders and to be invited was amazing!" Miller said.

The pandemic postponed the event until this last month, giving Miller almost two years to work on the concept.

The motorcycle could be absolutely anything, so the Millers came up with The Pie Wagon, a tricycle-styled machine that could transport two pizzas and a case of beer. Every detail of the motorcycle was thought out, from the paint scheme that looks like beer to the wheels that say, "get it while it's hot!"

"I handmade everything for the bike, the frame, the body pieces, molded tanks, and just really wanted it to be exceptional. If you're going to the biggest bike show in the country, you want to bring something you didn't buy out of a catalog."

The hours of hard work that Miller put into The Pie Wagon were recognized at the Born Free Show for this bike's personality.

"The Born Free award, the total spirit of the show. and to get that award was really kind of cool. Out of all the people there, like I said, everybody thought we were winners."

The big question: Is it for sale? Miller says, absolutely!