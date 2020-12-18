Picture perfect snow scenes in Susquehanna County

But the clean up wasn't as peaceful as many had hoped.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The freshly fallen snow makes East Rush in Susquehanna County look like a postcard.

But with every picture-perfect shot, comes, sometimes, a harsh reality.

"It's rough. I mean I was scheduled for work this morning and obviously couldn't make it. I couldn't get out of the driveway," explained Matt Gaus of Rush Township. "So, we're here shoveling away we'll get. We'll get it by the end of the day."

Matt Gaus and his son Tyler knew there would be some work that came along with the storm, but not this much.

"I knew we were going to get quite a bit, but I think it surprised me a little bit just how much it was a, hang on, measure about 18 inches here," said Gaus. "Oh yeah, I definitely have to get to work tomorrow so I got to get this done one way or another, is done."

By the afternoon, secondary roads in Dimock Township became somewhat drivable.

The conditions of the roads didn't seem to bother Adalynn of South Montrose at all. She was having a blast sleigh riding.

And 13-year-old Logan Wilcox took them as an opportunity to help his neighbors.

"When I woke up I really didn't think it was gonna be this bad and I found out that we had a school off, so I was happy and I figured I might as well come around town help some people," said Wilcox. "So I helped here. I shoveled our driveway. And I helped right here. It was, it was heavier than you'd think it would be."

Logan said he did make a little money, but that wasn't his main objective when he woke up at dawn and rushed outside with his shovel.

"When I came out. I do like getting good feeling inside my body when I help people with their driveways and I just like doing it I don't really care for the money I just want to help have people have a good time," added Wilcox.