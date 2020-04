The wreck happened Monday morning on Main Street.

FOREST CITY, Pa. — A pickup truck slammed into a building in Susquehanna County Monday morning.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. on Main Street in Forest City.

Photos from the Forest City Area Emergency Services Facebook page show crews working to pull the pickup from the front of the building.

James Kuruts

Emergency responders took the driver to the hospital.