Pennsylvanians living near state line frustrated as NY starts vaccinating people 30 and over

GREAT BEND, Pa. — At Dobb's Country Diner in Great Bend, a few tables are filled with those out for an early dinner.
Many in the area have heard that New York is easing the age restriction for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Beginning Tuesday, New Yorkers 30 and older can be vaccinated against COVID.
RELATED: Over a dozen states to open vaccines to all adults
But in Pennsylvania, the vaccine is still only available to those 65 and older or those with medical conditions.
And New York is less than two miles from Great Bend.
"I was just talking to Cindy about it. Obviously, I wish they would go quicker,” said 61-year-old John Lee of Great Bend.
61-year-old John Lee of Great Bend says he's been frustrated waiting to be eligible for the vaccine.
He booked an appointment on Monday to get vaccinated in New York.
"Oh it was easy. I just went online to the New York website and fill out the form. I qualified. Then they sent me someplace nearby,” said Lee.
Across the street at a grocery store, Rebecca Kinney of New Milford says it's especially hard hearing New York is dropping the age to 30 when people she knows over 65 still can't get an appointment for the vaccine.
RELATED: How to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Pennsylvania
"Every place they call, and they haven't heard back as to when their turn is,” said Kinney.
Newswatch 16 found some New Yorkers in this area who say they sympathize with Pennsylvanians living so close to the state line but can't get the vaccine.
"I would think it's frustrating for them, I mean because it's so different, I mean completely different,” said Theresa Rickard from Broome County, New York.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirms Pennsylvanians can be vaccinated out-of-state. They would have to be eligible under that state's restrictions.