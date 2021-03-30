Pennsylvanians living near state line frustrated as NY starts vaccinating people 30 and over

RELATED: Over a dozen states to open vaccines to all adults



But in Pennsylvania, the vaccine is still only available to those 65 and older or those with medical conditions.



And New York is less than two miles from Great Bend.



"I was just talking to Cindy about it. Obviously, I wish they would go quicker,” said 61-year-old John Lee of Great Bend.



61-year-old John Lee of Great Bend says he's been frustrated waiting to be eligible for the vaccine.



He booked an appointment on Monday to get vaccinated in New York.



"Oh it was easy. I just went online to the New York website and fill out the form. I qualified. Then they sent me someplace nearby,” said Lee.



Across the street at a grocery store, Rebecca Kinney of New Milford says it's especially hard hearing New York is dropping the age to 30 when people she knows over 65 still can't get an appointment for the vaccine.