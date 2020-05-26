Penn Can Speedway drops the green flag under yellow phase

Track owner Gary Folk Sr. said he was determined to give race fans normalcy during pandemic.

SUSQUEHANNA, Pa. — We are running.

That was the post on Penn Can Speedway's Facebook page Friday, letting race fans know that there would be cars on track for fans to see.

Racing usually begins here in Susquehanna County in early April, but that couldn't happen because of Governor Wolf's stay-at-home orders.

The county moved to the yellow phase on Friday, but Penn Can Speedway track owner, Gary Folk Senior, was ready to go green.

"I came to the point that after doing everything that anyone wanted me to do, that this is over and done. I'm going to do what I'm going to do and it's just simple as that and that's exactly what I did," said Folk Sr.

Gary said he tried to go through the proper channels, reaching out to area police, township supervisors, and the county but received a citation from police for having a large event.

He also said there were signs posted asking people to wear masks upon entry and practice social distancing.

"Even the cars and the drivers, the crews in the pits. They wore masks. It went off very smoothly," continued Folk Sr.

Despite the citation, over 2,500 fans packed these stands for racing on Sunday night.

The biggest crowd the track has ever seen.

"The people in this area or wherever were so starved to get out of their house to come and do something," said Folk Sr.

Rory Maginley's daughter lives across the street from the track and agreed with the track's decision.

"Some people were so excited to go, they were crying. They got to sit next to people they haven't seen in a couple months. People need people," said Maginley.

In videos posted to social media, many of the people weren't wearing masks and not sitting six feet apart.

People we spoke with that were in attendance, said they didn't feel uncomfortable at all about the crowd.

"If you're afraid yourself, then don't go. Stay home. No one's going to put you down because you don't feel safe but those people who feel safe and want to go on with life in the United States that the Constitution gives us, that our forefathers gave us the right to do. I think they should do it," continued Maginley.

We spoke with many other people in Susquehanna County that didn't want to speak on camera but were happy that racing resumed in the area.