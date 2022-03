The deadly crash happened earlier this month on Route 11 in Great Bend Township.

GREAT BEND, Pa. — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Susquehanna County.

Troopers just released the information on the crash that happened after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, on Route 11 in Great Bend.

Linda Terboss, 72, from Susquehanna, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, Benjamin Vanloan, 59, of Vestal, New York was given a field sobriety test. There is no word on charges against him.