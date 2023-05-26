Nonprofit helping travelers at rest area in Susquehanna County

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — For some nonprofits, this holiday weekend is an opportunity to connect with the community.
Newswatch 16's Jack Culkin spoke with members of the Abington Lions Club, who were providing travelers passing through with drinks, hot dogs, and cookies at the rest area along I-81 in Susquehanna County.
"It's a fundraiser for us, and we use that money for a lot of different civic activities both in a national state and local we give out scholarships. It's an opportunity to have a little social thing to raise a little bit of money, and that's what we do," said David Jones, Abington Lions Club.
On holiday weekends, PennDOT allows non-profits to set up stands along rest areas and provide travelers with free food and drinks.
