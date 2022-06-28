New Susquehanna thrift store to help local community

A non-profit is expanding in Susquehanna County. An old church has re-opened its door with a new purpose.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — You never know what you'll find inside a thrift store. And now, there's a new option for thrifters in Susquehanna County.

Susquehanna County Interfaith opened its first thrift store in Montrose two years ago. Now it's expanding to make an even bigger impact. The non-profit has opened a second store on Jackson Avenue in Susquehanna.

Susquehanna County Interfaith Executive Director Cindy Beeman said Interfaith's mission is to "give help and hope to individuals and community members" in Susquehanna County.

The non-profit offers several outreach programs, including emergency assistance and back-to-school support. But it needs more shoppers through the door to help as many families as possible.

"You know you're buying something and you are helping other people in the process but you are also helping the environment and helping the next person in line so it really is a win-win for everyone," Beeman said.

Staff at the new thrift store inside the old First Baptist Church, like Rockell Rockwell, wants the place to represent the area they serve.

"Compared to our other Montrose location, we gave our Susquehanna County Interfaith a very industrial theme," Rockwell said. We tried to put the actual town of Susquehanna in the store."

Shoppers are browsing the racks and shelves of clothing, home goods, and other items - knowing their dollars will support a good cause. Maryland shopper Ann Morgan agreed.

"That's the whole purpose, to support their role, to contribute to the local economy, and just to poke around and find treasures," Morgan said.

While the racks may look full, staff at Susquehanna County Interfaith said they could use more donations. To donate, click here.