New owners take over general store in Susquehanna County

Cable's General Store has been in Union Dale for over a century and the Samuels family is looking to keep tradition going

UNION DALE, Pa. — Cable’s General Store has been a staple in Union Dale since 1910. Duffy and Krysta Samuels moved back to the area to raise their family and took over Cable’s just last month. They weren’t afraid to take on the challenge of running a small business during a pandemic.

"We thought it would be a good fit and saw a cool opportunity, so we were super excited and jumped in," said Duffy Samuels.

Duffy says he remembers visiting the store as a kid to buy penny candy. The Samuels wanted to keep many of the traditions that people remember of the store. There have been several owners over the years. The Samuels want to preserve the history of the business by keeping what has worked for the general store, like selling household and grocery items and continuing to offer breakfast, lunch, and bakery items.

"We offer a variety of menu items, too, so that people don’t have to go down the line or have to travel very far if they want to get a hoagie or a pizza or baked goods," said Krysta Samuels.

Cable’s is just a few steps away from the D&H Trail. There are so many people out walking or riding their bikes, that they’ve set out some tables for people to sit and take a break or grab a bite to eat while enjoying the outdoors.

"We ate lunch here on Sunday and it’s a nice cool place to stop and take a rest and then go on our way some more," said Bruce Baessler of Montrose.

New to Cable’s menu is pop-up dinners. Each day during the weekend will be a different type of cuisine.

"We’ll do small-batch cooking, about 12 to 15 dinners on those nights," said Krysta.

"Open people’s eyes and get some different foods and always have a good place to go for whatever they need," said Duffy.