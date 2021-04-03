Owners optimistic about 'Simpler Times' in Forest City

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison shows us how new business owners wanted to channel simpler times with a simple beginning.

FOREST CITY, Pa. — A new business in Susquehanna County is giving life to what used to be a busy Main Street.

Paul and Tiffany Debish have spent the last year working on opening Simpler Times along Main Street in Forest City. The plan began before the pandemic hit, but just last week, they got the approval to open their cafe with simple items that will give the community something it's been missing.

"COVID-19 did the damage to everybody, but maybe one good thing comes out of it and the small towns will start getting back on the map. Really that's what we were hoping to do," Paul Debish said.

Along with dine-in and to-go options for food and drinks, they also created an area to support other local small businesses.

"We've got a little corner where we've got some local items. We've got some local artisans and people making jams and jellies to benefit the historical societies. Just a nice little (way) if you're coming through to support local," Tiffany Debish said.

"If we can get a network of businesses up and down Main Street again like it used to be, I think, bring it back to small towns are good," Paul said.

The D&H Trail runs just behind Simpler Times, and the owners say that they hope when the weather clears up, that will bring them more business.

"Rail trails is helping us reconnect them so that we can get the people up here on their bikes, on foot, hopefully on their snowmobiles in the winter," Tiffany said.

In the first few days of business, many people have come through the doors to check out the new place, including Larry Twardy of Union Dale, who says he's excited for Simpler Times to bring people into Susquehanna County.

"We're a small, little one mile of hospitality. Everybody likes each other, so why not start somewhere?"