Mountain View votes to return to full-time in-person schooling

The school board's decision was reached during a meeting on Monday night.

KINGSLEY, Pa. — With a vote of 7 to 2, the Mountain View school board decided to send students back to school full-time on March 29.



This was a hot button discussion that divided the district's community in Susquehanna County, with the vote being the second vote the board took on the issue.



There was pushback by some students and parents after the board voted to remain hybrid for the rest of the year.

"Students have lost their drive and passion because their grades are tanking, and they can't see most of their classmates,” said Mountain View senior Chase Poplawski.



After hearing from several students and parents who say they want to have full-time in-person teaching, the board was swayed to go back to school.



The board said students who wanted to remain to learn online could do so as long they are online from 8:30 in the morning until 3 in the afternoon, like school hours.



The elementary and high schools' principals raised concerns about maintaining social distancing with more students in the building; however, they brought up a few options.



"We're going to continue to use the circular pattern in the hallways, so no two students are passing face-to-face, that they're all going one way,” said Dr. Christopher Lake, the principal of the Mountain View Elementary School.



The board said it would let the principals decide how to resolve those issues.

Again, the Mountain View School District will return to in-person schooling full-time on March 29.