Mother sentenced for deadly DUI crash in Susquehanna County

MONTROSE, Pa. — A mother was sentenced in Susquehanna County on Wednesday for a DUI crash that led to the death of her daughter.

Paige Scully from Montrose was sentenced to three years in prison.

Scully pleaded guilty in March to the charges related to the high-speed crash in 2020 on Route 367 after leaving a bar in Rush Township with her daughter Aubrey.

"It was a terrible tragedy," said Bill Thompson, Scully's attorney. "I have a daughter around the same age. Her actions dictate a consequence, but there's nothing anyone can do to punish her more than she's punishing herself."

Scully won't have to serve her entire three-year sentence behind bars. She was granted credit for time served on house arrest.