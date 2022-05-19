Businesses enthusiatic about Montrose Wine Walk

We're in store for the first scorcher of the season this weekend. If your idea of cooling off entails a glass of wine, you're in luck.

MONTROSE, Pa. — It was a foggy, quiet morning in Montrose. But by the time Saturday rolls around, the sun will be out, and the streets will be buzzing with activity.

It's the first Montrose Wine Walk.

Bass player John "Fluffy" Puzo sums it up best.

"Sunshine, wine, people, fun!"

He and his band, Canary Circus, will perform some of the live music you'll hear throughout town during the event on Saturday afternoon.

It's a spin-off of sorts of the former chocolate and wine festival held here every May for more than a decade.

Rather than an enclosed event, the wine walk will allow people to stroll, sip, and shop all at once.

Jan Donato will sell her gourmet, handmade "Hazel's Brownies."

"I'm looking forward to seeing people coming out, enjoying our lovely old town of Montrose, coming into the businesses to see what they have to offer, eat my brownies, have some wine, and just have a good time, and enjoy each other's company," Donato said.

"We wanted to incorporate the great businesses we have in town. Some of the feedback we've had over the years is people went to the festival and they stayed in the event space. That was a lot of fun, but we wanted to really incorporate what we have here, which is a lot of really good shops, great business owners, and a great community," said organizer Tom Follert.

All the money raised from ticket and raffle sales goes to an organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for kids and their families.

"The United Way of Susquehanna County is a small organization, so every dollar helps them immensely, and they do a great job of keeping all the money in the community," Follert said.

If wine isn't your thing, there will still be plenty to do, see, and eat. Click here for a list of vendors.

The Wine Walk goes from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday. A VIP ticket gets you in at 11 a.m.

If you choose not to partake in the wine tastings, admission is free.

Click here to get tickets.