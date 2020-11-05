Montrose kindergartners take home teacher

One teacher from Susquehanna County found an idea to keep an eye on her students from home.

MONTROSE, Pa. — Melanie Major teaches kindergarten at Lathrop Street Elementary in the Montrose Area School District. Along with so many other teachers, it's been a challenge to teach from home and keep students engaged, so she introduced her kindergartners to "Flat Mrs. Major".

"I just thought it'd be something that they could stay connected with me and just have fun because they're missing their first field trip, their first field day. They're going to miss their kindergarten graduation, so I wanted them to have a fun memory," Major said.

Major said she saw the idea on Facebook and figured she'd give it a try. She and her students' parents have already started to see the benefits of having a character to engage the students.

"She said that he had been giving her a hard time doing his work but because Mrs. Major was watching him now, he was sitting there doing his work. He has it set up on his Chromebook watching him work and then I'm checking his work."

Flat Mrs. Major has become an extra person in households. Some kids have given her a bed to sleep in and treated her to relaxation treatments.

"I feel like we have a better connection than we would if we were in the classroom actually because we're relying more on each other."

Her students are doing things like reading and doing activities outside with her, giving them time to be kids while being creative.

"It breaks up the day of having to sit and work on the packets of worksheets that have been sent home or watching the videos. I think they're just able to go and be 5 and 6-year-olds again and use their imagination."