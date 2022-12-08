Searching for missing steer in Susquehanna County

Anyone interested in helping is asked to meet Saturday around 9 a.m. near Cable's Deli on South Main Street in Uniondale.

UNION DALE, Pa. — The search is on in Susquehanna County for a missing steer.

The owner says her grandson, 15, was preparing to show the steer this weekend at the Harford Fair.

But the steer went missing from their property overnight.

"We need help, it's his 4-H steer, if it's not found by tomorrow night he cannot take it to the fair, he will loose everything he put into this cow. He will be out a lot of money that he put into this steer," said Carrie Reeder, Union Dale.

The family is asking for volunteers to help with the search.

The families asked especially for help from anyone with horses, drones, or UTVs.

Food will be provided for anyone who helps with the search.