Masquerade ball held to raise money for recreation center in Susquehanna County

CARBONDALE, Pa. — A 5th revival masquerade ball was held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hotel Anthracite in Carbondale on Saturday night.
Dinner was followed by a silent auction as well as dancing.
The ball raised money for the Susquehanna County Recreation Center.
Ideas for the use of the recreation center include hosting job fairs, athletic activities, or even the possibility of being a Red Cross shelter in case of disaster.
"Well there's nothing really indoors between Scranton and Binghamton. All the schools play soccer, all the people are trying to play pickleball, senior citizens are trying to walk and they have to go to the mall to do it. All of this stuff can happen right in their own backyard if we can get this built and get going," said Terry Wise, Board of Susquehanna County Recreation Center.
The event in Susquehanna County was hosted by Newswatch 16's very own Courtney Harrison.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube page.