The deadly wreck near Montrose happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Bradford County died in a motorcycle crash on Monday in Susquehanna County.

Police say Justin Moon, 26, of Sugar Run, lost control of his motorcycle on Route 706 in Rush Township, near Montrose.

Officials say Moon traveled into oncoming traffic and crashed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.