Man charged with homicide in death of Susquehanna County man

Blaze Corter of Montrose is charged with kidnapping and killing Tyler Barber last year.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A man has been charged with homicide for the death of a man in Susquehanna County.

Blaze Corter, 30, of Montrose, is charged with kidnapping and killing Tyler Barber in September.

Newswatch 16 was there when police searched for Barber in Great Bend Township.

A hunter found human remains near Rose Hollow Road on November 28, 2022, later identified as Barber.

Officials say their investigation revealed several men, including Corter, kidnapped Barber from his residence. Police say they allegedly beat Barber and then left him.

Police expect more people to be charged in this investigation.