Susquehanna County

Man charged with assault after allegedly beating his aunt

The attack happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday in Forest City, police say.
FOREST CITY, Pa. — Police in Susquehanna County say a man beat his aunt, leaving her in critical condition.

David Drazdauskas, 27, from Scott Township, is locked up.

The violent scene unfolded around 6:30 p.m. Monday at a home on South Main Street in Forest City.

Police say Drazdauskas attacked the victim because he didn't want to clean out a laundry basket.

Officers say he hit the 62-year-old woman. She fell, hitting her head on a piano. Police say the man then stomped on his aunt's head about 15 times.

He's facing aggravated assault and other charges in Susquehanna County.

Police say Drazdauskas was charged with a similar offense about three years ago.

