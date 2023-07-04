Man charged with assault after allegedly beating his aunt

FOREST CITY, Pa. — Police in Susquehanna County say a man beat his aunt, leaving her in critical condition.
David Drazdauskas, 27, from Scott Township, is locked up.
The violent scene unfolded around 6:30 p.m. Monday at a home on South Main Street in Forest City.
Police say Drazdauskas attacked the victim because he didn't want to clean out a laundry basket.
Officers say he hit the 62-year-old woman. She fell, hitting her head on a piano. Police say the man then stomped on his aunt's head about 15 times.
He's facing aggravated assault and other charges in Susquehanna County.
Police say Drazdauskas was charged with a similar offense about three years ago.
