Local musician shares posts covers featuring his family instead of his band on social media

Susquehanna County native Jason Olcese has some new bandmates to help spread the joy of music over social media during the coronavirus threat.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — If you've been part of the music scene at Penn State, you'll know the band My Hero Zero. They play shows from small bars to Penn State's THON. The band's frontman Jason Olcese is from Susquehanna County and has been staying in the area with his wife and family for the past couple of weeks. He's away from the job and fans he loves, so he's using social media to stay connected.

"Playing on Facebook Live has helped me get that feeling as well of I'm performing for people but it's a little strange when I finish a song and it's just quiet," said Olcese.

In the meantime, Jason has found some new bandmates: his family members. All members of the Olcese family are musical and it only made sense to play together and share it.

Sending love out from our family band camp at Lake Quarantine - Full version on JAOH YouTube ❤️ Posted by JAOH on Wednesday, April 1, 2020

"It's a new experience for us but we've been connecting in a way we haven't been in a long time, but I believe when I look back on this time, I'm going to view it as a really special time in my life."

Jason and his band perform in major cities up and down the East Coast, but there's something special about being at home and making these videos.

"I'm feeling more connected to this area but I'm also literally connecting more to the people who I grew up with and are reaching out saying, 'This is awesome! I had no idea that this was your life!' To everybody out there, thanks for watching our videos. It gives us a reason to get up during this crazy time and do something special."

The music has come to a temporary halt for My Hero Zero, including recording an upcoming album, but they hope to get new music out soon.