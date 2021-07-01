Land dispute in Susquehanna County gets new options

A land dispute reached an agreement with new options in 2021.

In the final months of 2020, Gibson Township residents squared off with supervisors over the plan to add a new access road and develop walking trails at Ervin Kaminski Memorial Park.

The plan threatened to take a piece of privately-owned property by eminent domain.

After reviewing an engineering study on the park access from Delta Engineers, Architects & Surveyors, the supervisors voted to pursue two options.

The vote took place on Monday, Jan. 4.

The two options include: widening the existing driveway from Route 92 to the gate near the basketball court, and partially widening the driveway on Route 92 and extending that 100 feet towards the park.

Those options were the less costly of the four options reviewed in the engineering study.