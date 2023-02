The Interstate was closed just north of New Milford.

NEW MILFORD, Pa. — UPDATE: The crash on Interstate 81 has been cleared.

Original story:

According to PennDOT, Interstate 81 northbound is closed due to a crash beginning at mile marker 224 in Susquehanna County, just north of New Milford.

