The fire started Tuesday night in the home outside of Nicholson.

LENOX, Pa. — A house was gutted, and a firefighter was hurt fighting a blaze in Susquehanna County.

The fire started around 8 p.m. Tuesday off Route 374 in Lenox Township, outside Nicholson.

One firefighter was hurt falling on ice at the scene.

No one in the home was injured.

A state police fire marshal is investigating.

Tonight at 20:34, Tanker 5 was dispatch to a working structure fire with reports of entrapment at 1702 SR 374, to assit Nicholson, Wyoming County in Lenox. Posted by Dalton Fire Company ~ Station 5 on Tuesday, November 22, 2022