Flames broke out just before 9 a.m. at the home along Lower Main Street Monday morning.

MONTROSE, Pa. — In Susquehanna County, a fire in an attic damaged a home Monday morning.

Crews were called to the place in Montrose along Lower Main Street just before 9 a.m.

All residents of the house and their pets were able to get out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation in Susquehanna County.