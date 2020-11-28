Holiday season begins in Forest City

For the first time ever, firefighters from neighboring Browndale lit the tree.

With the flip of a switch, the holiday season began in Susquehanna County.

On Friday night, a tree lighting was held along Main Street in Forest City.

For the first time ever, firefighters from the neighboring town of Browndale lit the tree.

Christopher Glinton, Mayor of Forest City, said he wanted to give them the honor because of all the hard work they've done throughout the pandemic.