Sending seniors some holiday joy

A florist in Susquehanna County has found a way to connect the community with lonely residents in skilled nursing facilities.

MONTROSE, Pa. — Employees at Marcho's Florist and Greenhouse near Gibson were busy on Wednesday putting together holiday floral arrangements, but these are not for sale. Marcho's is putting them together for Adopt A Resident.

The program allows anyone to donate $10 towards an arrangement and then it's matched. The first time around this fall, 47 centerpieces were made for residents at Barnes Kasson Skilled Nursing Facility in Susquehanna.

Michelle Marcho says they decided to do it again for the holidays.

"This time, we're going to do Christmas arrangements with fresh greens and a little light-up sign in the center," Marcho said.

"This has been a trying nine months for the residents, so any glimmer of happiness they can get, it as much appreciated," said Kylie Slocum, a facility administrator at Barnes Kasson.

The reception has been overwhelming. Marcho says they've received so many donations that they're able to make centerpieces for two other skilled nursing facilities.

"We had enough payments to go ahead and do that, so we're going to be busy bees here the next couple days."

As of now, Marcho's will be making more than 130 arrangements to drop off at three facilities.

Administrators at Barnes Kasson say donations for the arrangements mean so much to all the residents and staff.

"This is not an easy field to be in right now, and I think just knowing that they are appreciated and supported definitely put smiles on their faces," Slocum said.