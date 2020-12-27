Hitting the slopes in Susquehanna County

Skiers took advantage of the cold weather and fresh snow on Saturday.

Skiers took advantage of the cold weather and fresh snow from overnight to hit the slopes on Saturday in Susquehanna County.

Newswatch 16 caught up with folks skiing and snowboarding at Elk Mountain in Union Dale.

Folks at the ski resort were asked to mask up at all times, including in the lift lines and ticket lines to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

People said the lack of crowds made for a good day on the mountain.

"There wasn't that many people there so you were able to go down not looking around for anybody. At some points, we had the whole trail to ourselves which was really nice," said Brooke Marchesani.