High school athletes turning in their uniforms

Since the PIAA cancelled all high school sports, student athletes will have to turn in their uniforms.

KINGSLEY, Pa. — Empty fields and bleachers at Mountain View High School near Kingsley are another casualty of the threat of coronavirus.

No sports means kids will have to wait until at least next year to get back to representing their school.

That also means turning in uniforms. Bags of them filled bins in the main entrance, returned from disappointed athletes.

"Only playing two weeks of practice inside a gym, not even touching the field for the year, and then getting the text two weeks later that we have to turn in our uniforms. It hurt to turn it in not being able to play our senior season and get out there for senior night, get recognized and have a good last season," said senior Kris Boswell.

"The seniors, this was their last season, but we have a lot of seasons to look forward to. We are on the good side of this, but I feel really bad for the seniors," said sophomore Kathryn Long.

As these student athletes turn in their uniforms, it's the seniors who are closing the book on their high school athletic careers.

What they don't know is they might be missing out on something if they're looking to further their education.

"These scholarships are available. There's a lot of money available to you so don't forget to do something like this because it could have an impact on you for the next four years," said Mountain View High School Principal Mark Lemoncelli.

With a senior class of roughly 60 students and about 30 scholarships available, the odds are favorable.

"It really helps, especially if you're getting a scholarship. It's money off for college. It really helps some kids and it's nice not to have to pay it back," Boswell said.