Hellstead Manor opening this weekend

Go inside Hellstead Manor to see how the attraction is adapting to keep scaring those who dare during a pandemic.

HALLSTEAD, Pa. — COVID-19 couldn't scare away the haunting at Hellstead Manor near Hallstead.

Owner Eric Lusk and his scary crew have not only spent a long time preparing the attraction to open but adjusting how they scare to ensure guests they are safe from germs. Ghosts and zombies? You're on your own there.

"We're separating people on the porch and we're making sure that when people go through the haunt, if there's any multiple touch areas that we have, we actually have a cleaning crew that comes through. We're training our actors this year to scare from a distance, so nobody is getting in anybody's face. It's quite trying, but I think it'll work," said Lusk.

Hellstead Manor has also expanded its outdoor portion of this haunted attraction to keep people safe and still get that scary experience.

"Be prepared to walk! We've extended the woods. We thought about not extending this year because of everything but we actually pulled it off," continued Lusk.

But don't be fooled by the restrictions to keep people safe. The crew at Hellstead Manor won't be holding back on the scare factor.

"We're less theatrical, I guess you would say. We're more frightening. People ask me all the time, 'Is it scary?' and I say, 'Yes, it is scary.'"

Also new this year to calm your nerves after, Hellstead Manor teamed up with local brewery, 2 Dogz and a Guy Brewing from nearby Susquehanna to serve a special brew called "Hellstead O Negative."

"It brings them business, it brings us business, so it just kind of worked out that way," said Lusk.

Hellstead Manor welcomes those who dare beginning this Friday.