Elk Lake, NEPA Community Health open school clinic

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison spoke with officials about why having access to medical care in a rural area is so important.

DIMOCK, Pa. — A school district in Susquehanna County is offering medical services within the walls of the school.

The Elk Lake School District has partnered with NEPA Community Health Care to offer wellness services, cutting out time away from school to travel to see a doctor.

Three days a week, teachers, students, and their families in the district have access to medical professionals, which can be difficult in this rural area.

"It's just as if you went to the doctor's office. It's just housed here in the school so that it's closer to the population, and it's convenient to parents," said Barbara McNamara, an LPN with NEPA Community Health Care.

Clinic staff members do immunizations, physicals, and routine checkups, along with ordering wellness procedures like a colonoscopy or mammogram to be done elsewhere.

"It's been a great help reducing time for both parents and our staff, and it's just a greater level of efficiency, and I think effectiveness in providing health care to our local community," said Elk Lake Superintendent Ken Cuomo.

Because this program has had so much success so far, there are talks of expanding the services.

"Potentially moving to five days a week, also to be able to eventually provide dental screenings and possible dental services, and if need be, also some mental health services here," Cuomo said.

The clinic is convenient and affordable for families in the district.

"Accept all insurances—public, private, state—and for those who don't have insurance, we welcome them to come as well as we have a sliding fee scale. So, sliding fee accompany payment would be as low as $10 and no more than $40 per visit," McNamara explained.