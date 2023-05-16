Health clinic expands at Elk Lake School District

Health care has always been just down the hall. Now, that care is available to even more community members thanks to a larger space.

SPRINGVILLE, Pa. — What started as a one-day-a-week health clinic inside Elk Lake High School in Springville has turned into a larger operation.

With a cut of a ribbon, officials unveiled the new, expanded space that was formerly a school computer lab.

"When you walk in, you don't even realize you are at a school. The atmosphere and everything, you realize you are at a doctor's office," said Amanda Pierson of Montrose.

NEPA Community Health Care partnered with the school and the Moses Taylor Foundation to start this clinic several years ago but quickly saw the need for more access to health care.

"It became an issue with access, particularly in the summertime, because staff was not here, so we knew we had to grow it even more," explained Elk Lake School District Superintendent Ken Cuomo.

Clinic staff provide immunizations, physicals, and routine lab work for people in this rural part of Susquehanna County.

"By bringing a health center into a school community in a rural area, where they typically have to travel 20 to 30 minutes just to get to the nearest town, it's tremendous. It really breaks down a lot of barriers to care and allows them to seek care promptly," said NEPA Community Health Care CEO Kristen Follert.

Students can go straight from class through the door and be seen in a professional medical setting.

"It's really about immediate access, not only for our students but also our staff. They don't have to take days off from school and work out of the classroom to set up medical appointments," said Cuomo.

The school-based health center isn't just for students and staff. It's open to anyone.

"It's convenient. They are great with my kids, and I feel like this is great for our community also because we did lose a hospital not too long ago," said Pierson.

NEPA Community Health Care accepts all insurance and offers sliding fee payments for people without insurance.