Harford Fair now hiring

NEW MILFORD, Pa. — The fair is coming to town later this summer in Susquehanna County.
But first, organizers of the Harford Fair need to hire workers.
The Harford Fair held a job fair on Monday night. Organizers are looking to hire janitors, garbage collectors, food stand workers, and more.
"We are super excited to have this fair. We are a go! Entries are rolling in very well, and we have a couple of new things and some new buildings here on the fairgrounds. We're really looking forward to this year's fair," said Michael Kowalewski, President of the Harford Fair Board of Directors.
The Harford Fair is scheduled for August 16-21 in Susquehanna County.