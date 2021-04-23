Hands-on learning for Montrose Area students

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison got the first glimpse of a new school store and how it will prepare the students to skyrocket into the workforce.

MONTROSE, Pa. — Students in the Montrose Area High School will soon have a place called the Meteor Space Station where they can buy snacks, drinks, and even school swag.

Students in the special education program will staff the store. They got their first glimpse of where they'll begin their first job.

"I do think that it looks awesome for one, and I'm looking forward to working here, especially with the fact that it will help me with, like, real-life jobs in the future," said junior Zachary Barnum.

The Montrose Area School District wrote a grant proposal to address the workforce skills needed to prepare its special education population for careers outside of school. The district was awarded $25,000 from the federal government. Most of it was used for construction to turn an empty room into the store.

Several teachers connected with area businesses to find out the type of skills the students need to perform those jobs.

"What the ideal employee would mean, such as like time management, organizational skills, so they're really giving us good ideas and that we can bring back into the school," said teacher Holli Musgrove.

The teachers say some of the businesses they worked with already employ people with special needs and were happy to help set up the students for success.

"We didn't realize how much people really want to get these individuals employed and look past, maybe, their disabilities but know that they're capable of getting a job and working toward their goals," said teacher Makaylah Holbert.

The Meteor Space Station is a great place for these students to make mistakes so that they can go out in the real world and land their dream job.

"Work at Dunkin' Donuts," said freshman Noah Bower, when asked about his plans.

"I plan on being a chemist, but I'm going to have to work my way up there," Barnum added.

"More social skills and willing and less nervous to actually get the job," said freshman Evan Maynard.

Student council stocks the store and keeps inventory, so the money raised goes right back to school funds. Evan was already honing his sales skills with his take on the store's merchandise.

"I would buy some stuff, a lot of things on sale, the selection here looks really high quality and good."