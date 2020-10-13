Demolition started on old Hallstead school

The former school has sat empty for over 25 years and is being torn down to make way for new senior living apartments

HALLSTEAD, Pa. — The gaping holes in the old Hallstead school expose the inside of the building and the history it held for many years. The Susquehanna County Housing and Redevelopment Authority acquired the property in the borough after it sat vacant for more than 25 years.

"It was so dangerous, and it was so bad on the inside, so to be able to get that out of there now and to be able to put some much-needed housing, we're just thrilled," said Karen Allen, Susquehanna County Housing and Redevelopment Authority executive director.

In its place, housing with six units will be built in Hallstead, giving area seniors another option to rent.

"We're going to build all three buildings at the same time because we did receive our PHARE grant money back in July. We were awarded $995,000 in PHARE Marcellus shale money, so now we do have enough money to do all three at the same time," continued Allen.

Neighbors in Hallstead say they have been watching this piece of history come down piece by piece. They know that progress is key, but it's sad to see the memories go away.

Michele Lyman grew up in Hallstead and attended school here. She came by to see the demolition and reminisce.

"I remember the wood, especially in this building, a lot of moldings and baseboards and wood floors that creaked. It's the end of another era, kind of sad," said Lyman.

Joanne Harvey lives in one of the other senior living apartments up the street. She has been watching the demolition from her window and is happy with the changes.

"It'll be good to have more people around. I think the elderly need a better place to live because some of the places where people live are not in good shape," said Harvey.