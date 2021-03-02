Hallstead 'done with the snow' after latest storm

The great dig-out continues. Some communities around northeastern and central Pennsylvania saw a foot or two of snow. Some others were spared

HALLSTEAD, Pa. — Few people were out in Hallstead, cleaning up the last of the snowfall on their property and vehicles.

Folks say usually, after a storm, people are out for days shoveling snow. But with this storm, they dodged a bullet.

"We were spared this time around. I mean, I'm not a snow person. I mean, I don't mind shoveling. If it gets deep enough, I got a snowblower that I did use yesterday because it just was heavy, but I like shoveling. It's good exercise," said John Pavlisak.

Pavlisak has lived in Hallstead for more than 20 years and has seen his fair share of snowstorms. He says the past couple of winters have been mild.

"We are due. We live in the northeast. It's not like we're down in Florida where they get the mild winter, hot winter all the time," Pavlisak said. "But we just take it with a grain of salt."

Kathleen Setzer was out re-shoveling parts of her driveway. She believes that this snowfall, combined with the storm we had in December, is a lot.

"It's been a long time since we've had this much on the ground. As soon as we see a little bit of grass, it snows again. It doesn't even last a day that we can see the ground. So, it's been white all winter," said Setzer.

Over the next couple of days, there is a possibility that we could be receiving even more snow. People in Hallstead say they hope it's a false alarm because they're tired of digging themselves out.

"I'm not looking forward to it at all. I'm about done with the virus and I'm done with the snow," said Setzer.

"It is winter. Punxsutawney Phil did see his shadow. Whether you believe in that or not, that's another story. You can at least figure on getting another 6 to 7 weeks of winter," said Pavlisak.