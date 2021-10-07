Hair today, gone tomorrow—for a good cause

A student in Susquehanna County has been growing his hair out to donate to important charities.

KINGSLEY, Pa. — Students at Mountain View High School in Susquehanna County came together on Thursday for a pep rally to celebrate fall sports, homecoming, and senior Nathan Ofalt.

Nathan has been growing his hair out for the last two years so he can donate it to Wigs for Kids, a nonprofit organization that provides wigs to children with cancer.

"I knew people that have been affected by it and I thought to myself on my bucket list, I'm going to donate. That was on my bucket list until I die, and I'm able to do it, so I'm so grateful to do that. I just wanted to give to someone else."

Nathan wanted to take this project one step further and turn it into a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society by selling raffle tickets. The winner would do the honors and cut his hair.

"We had people that would donate or others, would just buy raffle tickets, but all the profits go straight to American Cancer Society, and I had high expectations for the school, but they blew my expectations out of the water."

Because his fellow students and the community rallied around him to help raise money, Nathan decided to cut all the hair off in front of his fellow classmates.

"He gave me the first piece, I was like, 'Whoa!' I didn't know my hair was that long. Holy smokes!" Nathan said. "Maybe in two years, I'll do it again."

Nathan says it isn't the loss of his hair he's shocked about—it's the amount of money raised.