Grocery stores ready for mask mandate

Area stores are going to have to follow strict orders to allow customers inside or face penalties.

MONTROSE, Pa. — On Wednesday, the governor announced a new order for essential businesses that allow customers inside.

Scarfalloto's Hometown Market near Montrose has been diligent since the threat of COVID-19 first popped up. We found owner Rodolfo Scarfalloto cleaning shopping carts outside the store.

"Ever since the first whiff of this, we started cleaning our carts immediately, sanitizing with bleach, and disinfectant soaps," Scarfalloto said.

Scarfalloto's has been practicing a lot of these policies that Governor Wolf wants to put into place but it's also important for the customers to abide by them as well.

"We've had people come down with masks hanging off their nose, not changing their gloves. They leave from one store to another and they're in their car with their gloves on. They're just causing more of a ruckus. Wash your hands."

This new order is requiring everyone to wear masks while inside and a business can stop customers from entering if they aren't wearing masks.

Veea Calcaine says she wishes more people would wear masks if they're out.

"I see a lot of people walking around without masks and I think they're stupid to do that. They're opening themselves up to the virus or to some other disease and then their immune system is down and then they're more susceptible to the virus."

The order also wants businesses to limit the number of people to no more than half of what their occupancy certificate says are allowed inside. Open registers must also be far enough apart to allow for better social distancing.

It may be hard for people to understand, but Scarfalloto says it's for the best in the long run.

"We are dealing with something here and everybody just needs to be understanding with other people. Don't take it out on the next person. Just pass the kindness."