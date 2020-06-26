Going green in Susquehanna County

Employees and customers were happy to be back at Bingham's Restaurant in Lennox Township.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Bingham's Restaurant in Lennox Township was able to welcome back customers inside for the first time in months.

The spot along Route 92 also added new outdoor seating.

Both employees and customers were happy to be back.

"You know people are anxious to get back in here and sit down and eat and we're glad we finally went green in Susquehanna County," said Dave Scarpetta, manager of Bingham's Restaurant.

"Just glad to be back and sitting down and conversing with friends," said Lou Cuck.