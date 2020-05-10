Family vs. township in property dispute

A family in Susquehanna County is going toe to toe with the township over land. The township claims ownership and the family is now preparing for a fight.

GIBSON, Pa. — A family purchased eight acres of property just two months ago in Susquehanna County and moved into the house. Gibson Township is now trying to claim eminent domain on that property.

Bridget Watson and her family came to Susquehanna County to quarantine with her family at the beginning of the pandemic. Two months ago, she purchased a house and land right next to her grandparents.

"I thought, how great would that be for my kids to be able to go and see family without having to step foot onto the road, just to be able to walk through the property and go see grandma and grandpa," Watson said.

Watson says shortly after that, the township began the process to take ownership of roughly six of the eigjt acres she purchased to cut a secondary entrance to the municipal park that butts up against her property.

"This property was for sale for over two years and the township didn't purchase it at that time. Once Bridget purchased the property, this is now when the proceeded with the eminent domain," said Janet Watson.

The Watsons say the township is doing this without public knowledge and the township has hired a lawyer to begin the proceedings. The Watsons are doing their own legwork by starting a petition that has over 100 signatures. Bridget's grandmother Jerilynn Watson has lived here for over 50 years and thinks this situation is unfair not only to her family but to other township residents.

"It's our tax money, like when they hire this lawyer in Harrisburg, well that's going to be very costly. And that's going to be our taxpayer's money that's paying for this lawyer," Jerilynn Watson said.

"Everyone we have taken a flyer to, knocked on doors, everyone has said, 'This is news to me. This is the first time hearing about it,' and the people need to know this is our tax money," Janet Watson said.

"I really hope the supervisors see that people do care, and they don't want this," Bridget Watson added.