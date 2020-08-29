Fundraiser helps feed kids in Susquehanna County

A group in Susquehanna County was in the kitchen at 4 a.m. Saturday morning cooking up chicken for a fundraiser that will help feed kids in low-income families.

The event was sponsored by the Elk Mountain VFW post in Lenox and it benefits the Summer Lunch Box program, which provides meals during the summer months to families who rely on the breakfast and lunch provided by their child's school.

The program has helped feed 550 children this year.

"It was a tough year though with the pandemic and everything. We couldn't get bulk food in the beginning, and scrambling to get food so, in May, I bought $9,000 worth of gift certificates for families and the school distributed them to the families to buy groceries with," said Paula Smith, organizer.