Freezing rain pelts Susquehanna County as crews prepare for storm

Newswatch 16's Marshall Keely gives an update on the weather conditions in Bridgewater Township.

MONTROSE, Pa. — It's been a steady diet of freezing rain here in Bridgewater Township outside Montrose.

No snow yet, but we are starting to see a little bit of ice accumulation on the trees here and maybe even a little bit on the roadway.

PennDOT has been out in full force.

We saw plow trucks making a pitstop at the PennDOT facility along Route 706.

The roadways we've traveled here in Susquehanna County are soaked with rain, but they're well-salted.

As I mentioned, you're already starting to see some of that ice accumulation on trees and parked cars.

You can expect accumulation on powerlines and poles as well.

That's something to look out for as the night progresses.

We caught up with a local plow operator who had already spread six tons of salt on properties in the area by 8 p.m.

He's gearing up for a long night.

"I've been watching it all day and we were pretty good all day until it started getting dark. After the sun goes down it all seems to ice up. Right now, it says it's 34, but it's starting to get a little icy," said Matt Holbrook, Owner of Holbrook Landscaping.

We're seeing fewer and fewer vehicles out on the roads as the rain continues to fall here.