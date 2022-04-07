4th of July Parade in Susquehanna County

A small town drew people from all over the U.S. for its 4th of July Parade.

MONTROSE, Pa. — Hundreds gathered in downtown Montrose, eagerly awaiting the start of this year's parade.

The celebration turns this normally quiet borough into a crowded one.

For Vicki Drake of New Milford in Susquehanna County, it's a family tradition she began long ago with her kids.

"It's a tradition for our family, we came when our kids were little and now we are here with our kids and their kids," said Drake. "It's like ya know baseball, hotdogs, apple pie, and the fourth of July."

For Montrose Mayor Tom LaMonte, July 4th is much more than just another holiday.

"Well everybody that's had, experienced the last couple of years this is a great thing to come on out be part of the family, get to socialize a little bit more," said LaMonte.

From the bands to the businesses; trucks, classic cars, and lots of tractors paraded down Grow Avenue and circled back around to the Susquehanna County Courthouse.

At the end of the parade route, a cookout and vendor showcase was put on.

People were able to walk around and enjoy the end of their independence day weekend.

"The Kiwanis & Lions Club They do a great job organizing this parade. All of our vendors, it's just nice we're a sleepy little town," said LaMonte. "We're a historic town and it's nice to show it off and have all these folks here enjoying it with us."