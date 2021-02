Police say he stalked a woman at her job and sent her threatening messages for several months.

FOREST CITY, Pa. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man from Susquehanna County accused of stalking a woman.

Investigators say Brian Karwowski, 34, of Forest City, stalked a woman at her job and sent her threatening messages for several months.

He's also accused of assaulting her, breaking into her home, and sharing intimate photos of her.