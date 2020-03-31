Florist helping to rescue wedding season

We've heard of many couples having to postpone their weddings because of the coronavirus and one business in Susquehanna County hopes to help out.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — It's a normal day at Marcho's Florist and Greenhouse in Susquehanna County with the exception that the store isn't open to customers. Michelle Marcho and her husband made the decision to keep the doors closed to prevent the spread of germs.

"Doing curbside pickup and that seems to be working out pretty well," Michelle Marcho said. "Our daily averages are, of course, lower than normal but everything is better than nothing that we're getting right now."

Springtime is the busy season for Marcho's as they prepare for Easter, Mother's Day, and wedding season. With people staying home, the business is hurting.

"That's something we're concerned about, wondering are we going to get the foot traffic? Is it going to be allowed to even happen?"

Some of Marcho's customers are those who were getting married that can't have a wedding anymore because their venues have closed, so they're offering a solution. Marcho's will be providing access for small weddings with fewer than 10 people to use their gazebo area for a wedding ceremony free of charge.

"They can be any day of the week. They can be on the weekends, we just make sure that they're not overlapping each other."

As a florist who provides flowers for ceremonies, Michelle feels for couples who have to put their wedding plans on hold.

"We're not going to charge them anything for it. They deserve to have someplace beautiful to take pictures and have memories."