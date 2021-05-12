Flames rip garage in Susquehanna County

The blaze in Great Bend started around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

GREAT BEND, Pa. — Flames tore through a garage in Susquehanna County Wednesday morning.

The blaze at Marv's Service Center on Route 11 in Great Bend started around 9:30 a.m.

Fire departments from Susquehanna County and New york State were called in.

People said they heard explosions while firefighters were trying to put out the fire. Additional departments were called in not long after to help battle the blaze.

Workers in the building say they heard a loud pop and then saw the fire and called 911.

The owner told fire crews that there were about 100 oxygen tanks in the rear of the main building and there was some concern that those would explode as well.

Marv's does car repairs and towing and there were also people's personal vehicles inside when the fire started.

Neighbors tell Newswatch 16 they heard a boom and came out to see what was going on.

"When we got here, this part of the building back here was on fire and there was an explosion and it just went crazy. The wind was horrible, so of course, it's pushed it into the bigger garage," Elizabeth Allerd said.

Fire officials say everyone made it out safely. Manpower and water were an issue to try and contain the fire.

Route 11 has been shut down all morning while crews continue to knock down hot spots.