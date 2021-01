The fire began after 6:00 p.m. on Saturday night.

Firefighters battled flames and the elements at a vacant home in Susquehanna County on Saturday night.

Officials say when they arrived at the home along Route 374 in Lenox Township, it was engulfed in flames.

Crews had to close the road in order to knock down the flames.

A firefighter slipped on ice and was taken to a nearby hospital. He is expected to recover.